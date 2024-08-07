TELUS (NYSE:TU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of TU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. 137,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. TELUS has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 292.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 60.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in TELUS by 39.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

