Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.540-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.260 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Teradata in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Teradata from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. 2,503,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

