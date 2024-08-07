The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,057 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Allstate worth $31,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Allstate by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,266. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $180.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.