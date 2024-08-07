The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $90.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Melius began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.26.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.64. 17,625,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,205,568. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 262,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $19,093,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 814,543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,539 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 181,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 45,434 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

