The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LEV. B. Riley upgraded Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

Lion Electric Stock Up 3.3 %

LEV opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 51.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lion Electric by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lion Electric by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Lion Electric by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

