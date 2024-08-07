The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $4.01 on Wednesday, reaching $85.96. 30,490,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,582,441. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average of $105.38. The company has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

