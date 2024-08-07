Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of TBPH stock remained flat at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,903,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,706. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

Insider Activity

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TBPH. StockNews.com downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

