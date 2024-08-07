Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Senior Officer Sells C$62,156.22 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.78, for a total transaction of C$62,156.22.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI traded down C$0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$217.87. 112,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,311. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of C$163.01 and a 1 year high of C$242.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$228.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$219.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$189.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thomson Reuters

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.