ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. The company had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

ThredUp Stock Up 15.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. 5,448,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,532. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $81.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.79. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $306,120.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at $492,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $46,314.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,348 shares in the company, valued at $438,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $306,120.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at $492,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,519 shares of company stock worth $1,312,257 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.29.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

