Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.82

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 258116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.78 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 2,500 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $52,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,566,969.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Thryv by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

