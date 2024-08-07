Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires New Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 131.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,833 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,087 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,656,195. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

