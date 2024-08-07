Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys New Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PKG traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.72. 39,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.09. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKG. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

