Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $51,000 in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,406,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 520,490 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Matterport by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,396,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 806,528 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Matterport by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Matterport by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 389,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 179,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Zinn sold 49,255 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $217,214.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,708.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Zinn sold 49,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $217,214.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,708.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 86,768 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $382,646.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,494,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,589,280.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,344 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of MTTR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 240,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,998. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 113.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

