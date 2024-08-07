Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $70,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 750.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 71,949 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VPU traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.17. The company had a trading volume of 36,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,027. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $163.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.83.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

