Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $77,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.99. 1,578,241 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.