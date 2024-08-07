Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $77,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of PAVE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.99. 1,578,241 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
