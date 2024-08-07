Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New $56,000 Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 199.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 3,263.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Evergy by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $59.40. 103,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,161. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVRG

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.