Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New $60,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.27.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.04. The company had a trading volume of 134,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,840. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

