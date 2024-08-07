Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,480,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,110 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,922,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,509 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,266 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,605,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,495,000 after purchasing an additional 299,029 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,187,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,399,000 after buying an additional 1,098,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.50 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BN traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 644,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.