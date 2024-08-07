Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRSP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 187,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,206. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.