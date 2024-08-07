Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 563,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 326,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 253,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 149,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 21,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

UCON stock remained flat at $24.91 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 56,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,869. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.