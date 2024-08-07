Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,931,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,790,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.38. The stock had a trading volume of 86,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.00 and its 200-day moving average is $233.42. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $273.98.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.