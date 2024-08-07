Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases New Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 70.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MTD stock traded up $8.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,390.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,296. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,410.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,331.60.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,343.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.