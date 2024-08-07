Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 481 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 457,760 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE BHP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,606. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $51.73 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

