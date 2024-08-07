Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $61.67. 433,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,636. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $62.65.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.4773 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

