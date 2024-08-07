Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZIO. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $43,318,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $4,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZIO. Barrington Research upgraded VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 50,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $533,424.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,278,013.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 50,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $533,424.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,278,013.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $1,423,384.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,529,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,125,904.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,999 in the last 90 days. 44.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of VZIO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 98,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.22, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.04. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.