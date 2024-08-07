Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Tompkins Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $65.54.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 519.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet M. Coletti purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tompkins Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMP. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 736.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

