Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE) Insider Buys A$28,100.00 in Stock

Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE – Get Free Report) insider Michel Marier acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,100.00 ($18,246.75).

Michel Marier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Michel Marier bought 98,051 shares of Toro Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$3,922.04 ($2,546.78).

On Monday, June 24th, Michel Marier purchased 109,566 shares of Toro Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,895.93 ($25,257.10).

Toro Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.22.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

