Toubani Resources Limited (ASX:TRE) Insider Acquires A$56,100.00 in Stock

Toubani Resources Limited (ASX:TRE – Get Free Report) insider Scott Perry bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,100.00 ($36,428.57).

Scott Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toubani Resources alerts:

On Thursday, May 30th, Scott Perry acquired 900,000 shares of Toubani Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$139,500.00 ($90,584.42).

Toubani Resources Price Performance

Toubani Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Toubani Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the Kobada Gold project located in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Toubani Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toubani Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.