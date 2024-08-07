Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Stock Price Up 27.3%

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 268,226,719 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 250,872,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Tower Resources Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.06.
Tower Resources Company Profile
Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.
