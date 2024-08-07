Traders Buy High Volume of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Call Options (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,351 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 138% compared to the average volume of 1,827 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 129,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period.

Shares of FXY stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $399.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 0.10.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

