TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. 798,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

