Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Triumph Group updated its FY25 guidance to $0.52 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.520-0.520 EPS.
Triumph Group Price Performance
NYSE:TGI traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,152. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Triumph Group news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on TGI
Triumph Group Company Profile
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Triumph Group
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.