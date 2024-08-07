Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Triumph Group updated its FY25 guidance to $0.52 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.520-0.520 EPS.

Triumph Group Price Performance

NYSE:TGI traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,152. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Triumph Group news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

