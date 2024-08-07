Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 174 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2,175.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Atlassian by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,490,000 after purchasing an additional 249,017 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after buying an additional 255,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $1,494,422.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at $41,046,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $1,494,422.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,046,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,699 shares of company stock worth $47,005,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

Get Our Latest Report on TEAM

Atlassian Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $141.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.70.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.