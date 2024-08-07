Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 533 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,364 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,304,000 after acquiring an additional 505,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,844,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,490,000 after acquiring an additional 183,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $45.32. 1,575,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,375,826. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.93.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

