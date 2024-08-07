Trust Co. of Vermont Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in BP were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.35. 4,002,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,625,247. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.82 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. UBS Group raised shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

