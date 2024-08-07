Trust Co. of Vermont Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $68.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

