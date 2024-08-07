Trust Co. of Vermont Has $277,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 367.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.7% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.17. 5,037,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,406,680. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.09.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.24.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total transaction of $3,949,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,557,956.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

