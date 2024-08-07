Trust Co. of Vermont Has $46,000 Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,642,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.48. The stock had a trading volume of 397,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,168. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $125.68 and a 12 month high of $186.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

