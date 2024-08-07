Trust Co. of Vermont Has $79,000 Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 250.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $646,418.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,655 shares in the company, valued at $20,195,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,248 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

ABM traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 66,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,491. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $56.30.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

