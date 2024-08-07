Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 559.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $932,571,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,594,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,136,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN traded up $8.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,074.65. 138,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,135. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,115.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,047.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $985.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,097.05.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

