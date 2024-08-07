Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 168.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,210,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,061,000 after buying an additional 4,521,769 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 36,650,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,141,000 after buying an additional 3,158,974 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,285.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,948 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,601,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,259,000 after acquiring an additional 862,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,886,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.90. 2,976,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,688,305. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

