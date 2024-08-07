Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $180,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,485 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,205,000 after purchasing an additional 984,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,020,000 after purchasing an additional 654,460 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 14,057.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 577,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after purchasing an additional 505,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,073. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

