Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $94,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of WEX by 233.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,524.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,826 shares of company stock worth $693,369. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.14. The stock had a trading volume of 114,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,639. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair raised shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.42.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

