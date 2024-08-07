Turbo One Day Volume Tops $77.40 Million (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Turbo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Turbo has a market capitalization of $281.11 million and $77.40 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Turbo has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About Turbo

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00422923 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $87,419,107.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Turbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

