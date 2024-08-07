Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading 1.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Twist Bioscience traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $43.73. Approximately 739,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,042,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TWST
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.
Twist Bioscience Trading Up 2.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.80.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Twist Bioscience
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.