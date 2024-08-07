Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSN opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tyson Foods

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.