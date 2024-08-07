Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of TSN opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
