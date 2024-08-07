Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $90.00 at Evercore ISI

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

NYSE:UBER traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,146,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,162,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a PE ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

