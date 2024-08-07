Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.63

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 24117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UBSFY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance

About Ubisoft Entertainment

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

