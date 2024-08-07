UBS Group Cuts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $59.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Rapid7 Trading Up 11.6 %

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

