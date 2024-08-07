UBS Group Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $55.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 0.3 %

JACK traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.19. 796,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $41,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,342,000 after buying an additional 425,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,408,000 after buying an additional 403,423 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,424,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,937,000 after buying an additional 130,214 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 840.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 115,972 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

